Plenish is expanding its dairy alternatives range with the launch of three organic ’Barista M*lks’ – Oat, Almond and Soya.

The trio (rsp: £2.40-2.75/one litre) would offer a “broader choice in the growing barista segment”, Plenish said.

They were made without added oils and additives, and with “100% naturally sourced ingredients,” it added.

They will hit grocery shelves from 18 September.

Sales of Plenish’s current range of M*lks are currently up by 60% [NIQ 52 w/e 1 July 2023], which the brand attributed to an increase in “consumers moving to more clean ingredients”.

The move into the plant-based barista segment – which has grown by 22% [NIQ 52 w/e 29 July] – would help Plenish capitalise on “consumer appetite for specialist products” in this area, the brand said.

Plenish MD Russell Goldman said: “A range of Barista M*lks is the next step on our journey of bringing shoppers more choice when it comes to premium products that deliver on great taste and functionality, without the need to compromise on naturally sourced ingredients.

“It was vitally important for us to take our time with this launch, to ensure we were delivering the right range of products to meet consumer needs when it comes to barista quality coffee at home, in addition to supporting our retail partners growth in this area.”

The barista range launch will be supported by Plenish’s biggest marketing campaign since its acquisition by Britvic in 2021.