Pukka has added five new recipes to its savoury pies and slices ranges, launching in three retailers.

The All Day Breakfast Pie (208g) follows the earlier launch of Pukka’s All Day Breakfast Slice and contains baked beans, mushrooms, smoked bacon and sausage in a tomato sauce. Chicken, Ham & Leek (216g) combines the ingredients in a creamy cheddar sauce, and Sausage Casserole (214g) contains pork sausage, onions, mushrooms and carrots. All three pies have an rsp of £1.99 and listings with Morrisons, Tesco and Asda.

Cheese & Bacon Toastie Slice consists of smoked bacon and cheddar cheese sauce in a puff pastry case, will be sold in Morrisons, Tesco and Asda, and can be eaten hot or cold.

The vegetarian Margherita Pizza Slice follows Pukka’s Pepperoni Pizza Slice and combines classic tomato, mozzarella and basil, and will be sold in Morrisons and Asda. Both slices are 170g with a £1.75 rsp.