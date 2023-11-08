Quaker Oats is to transition its porridge pots into fully recyclable paper packaging.

The former plastic pots had to be separated from their card sheath for recycling, whereas the new ones can be recycled as they are.

They are launching into retailers this month in a variety of sizes ranging from 45g to 76g (rsp: £1.29).

A new design will roll out across the range, with on-pack messaging emphasising the recyclability and nutritional credentials of the porridge pots.

It is aimed to appeal to gen Z and millennial shoppers, who make up 48% of Quaker porridge pot consumers [Kantar Breakfast Consumption Study MAT tracking to Q3 2022].

“Our Quaker Oats porridge pots range targets those shoppers seeking a convenient start to their day,” said Quaker Oats UK GM Divesh Parmar.

“By introducing the new easy-to-recycle paper packaging, we’re really helping to make the entire user experience even easier,” Parmar added.

The move will be supported with a social media campaign from mid-November.

It comes as Quaker has spent recent months expanding its range of porridge pots with variants it hopes will appeal to younger shoppers.

Last summer, it added a duo of HFSS-compliant Heavenly Oats pots in Chocolate Orange and Caramel Fudge flavours.

It then added a Caramelised Biscuit porridge pot in August 2023.