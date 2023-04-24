Functional drinks startup Rokit Health has added a trio of vegan, vitamin-infused, cold brew coffees.

They are: Mind Boost, Immunity Boost and Energy Uplift. Each is made with cold brew arabica coffee and oat milk.

Mind Boost contains vitamins B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12, to “support the nervous system and mental performance”.

Immunity Boost is made with vitamins B6, B12, D and zinc, said to support the immune system.

Energy Uplift is made with plant guarana and taurine, “to reduce fatigue”.

Claimed to be a UK “first”, the drinks – which are packaged in 250ml cans – are listed on Amazon and its webstore (rsp: £2.75).

Rokit, which debuted its range of Nespresso-compatible coffee pods in February, is hoping to target “health-conscious consumers looking for convenient coffee” with the new on-the-go format.

“We’re finding that consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based drinks that offer great taste, with more natural ingredients,” said Rokit founder Scott Markham.

“Gen Z is leading the way in the plant-based sector as well as being more likely to drink RTD coffee than hot coffee.

“Rokit Health is responding to this demand, developing new products that cater to both trends,” Markham said.