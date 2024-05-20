Tesco aisles just got a dash of Indian flair with the launch of Pinch, a new range of chilled ready meals from Bakkavor.

Main dishes with playful twists on traditional recipes include railway lamb curry, chicken pasanda, prawn curry and a veggie saag paneer. The range also features loaded naans and a choice of sides like Bombaylicious Potato Bombs and Fried Chicken with Pink Velvet Dip.

Hoping to be the answer to time-poor and financially-conscious shoppers who want a cheaper alternative to the out-of-home and takeaway market, Claire Martino, Pinch brand lead at Bakkavor, said she wants shoppers to “get the same great quality, taste, convenience and variety of options from Pinch meals as they can from across the modern Indian restaurant scene”.

Launched on 13 May exclusively into Tesco stores, with deals for Clubcard holders.