Tesco aisles just got a dash of Indian flair with the launch of Pinch, a new range of chilled ready meals from Bakkavor.
Main dishes with playful twists on traditional recipes include railway lamb curry, chicken pasanda, prawn curry and a veggie saag paneer. The range also features loaded naans and a choice of sides like Bombaylicious Potato Bombs and Fried Chicken with Pink Velvet Dip.
Hoping to be the answer to time-poor and financially-conscious shoppers who want a cheaper alternative to the out-of-home and takeaway market, Claire Martino, Pinch brand lead at Bakkavor, said she wants shoppers to “get the same great quality, taste, convenience and variety of options from Pinch meals as they can from across the modern Indian restaurant scene”.
Launched on 13 May exclusively into Tesco stores, with deals for Clubcard holders.
Mains:
Sensational Saag Paneer & Coconut Basmati Rice
£4.50/400g
Indian-style cheese paneer in a mild, creamy spinach, tomato and yoghurt sauce spiced with cumin and chilli, served with coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.
Proper Prawn Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice
£4.50/400g
King prawns in a creamy Indian-style coconut sauce with tamarind and lime, paired with coconut basmati rice and topped with coconut shavings.
Rich Railway Lamb Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice
£4.50/400g
Slow-cooked lamb in a curry sauce, served with coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.
Pan Poppin’ Chicken Pasanda & Nutty Pilau Rice
£4.50/400g
Mild and creamy curry with chicken and cashew nuts, spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and clove and comes with fruity, nutty basmati rice.
Sizzle & Spice Chicken Tikka & Bombay Potatoes
£4.50/400g
Indian-style spice-marinated, flame-seared chicken, tandoor-charred veggies and bombay potato with coconut, tomato and a mustard, curry leaf and cumin seed sizzle.
Bangin’ Butter Chicken & Nutty Pilau Rice
£4.50/400g
Chicken marinated in an Indian creamy and buttery curry sauce, with chilli peppers and nutty fenugreek. Also with fruity and nutty basmati rice.
Loaded Naans:
Tangy Tastin’ Overloaded Lamb Keema Naan
£4.50/265g
Soft naan topped with lamb keema infused with ginger, cumin and mint, pickled onions and a drizzle of yoghurt.
Flavour Flamin’ Overloaded Chicken Tikka Naan
£4.50/320g
Soft naan covered in richly spiced tikka masala sauce, topped with flame-seared marinated chicken, and Indian-style crunch and aromatic coriander on top.
Sides:
Spiced Sweet Potato & Creamy Coconut Samosas
£3/92g
Indian street-style golden pastry samosas with sweet potatoes, veggies, spices and coconut.
Bombaylicious Potato Bombs
£3/208g
Bombay potatoes, tomatoes and spices, blended and baked.
Magic Masala Spiced Chips & Pink Velvet Dip
£3.75/350g
Crunchy masala-seasoned chips with a side of velvety pink yoghurt.
Kickin’ Fried Chicken & Pink Velvet Dip
£3.75/150g
Inspired by Chicken 65, spice-marinated chicken bites, deep fried and served with a side of velvety pink yoghurt.
