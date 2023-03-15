Plant-based brand Squeaky Bean has made its frozen debut with a trio of ‘chicken-style’ products.

Breaded Nuggets, Breaded Dippers and Hot & Spicy Poppers are billed as providing “the familiar flavours and textures of traditional chicken in a vegan format”.

They are made using a blend of wheat, soy, and pea proteins.

Breaded Nuggets have a “crunchy coating and a soft succulent centre”, while Breaded Dippers are “coated in golden breadcrumbs”. Hot & Spicy Poppers, meanwhile, are seasoned with an “aromatic blend of pepper, garlic, cayenne and paprika”.

They will roll into Sainsbury’s on 26 March (rsp: £3/275g).

“At Squeaky Bean, we’re on a mission to create plant-based meat alternatives that are so incredibly delicious, they’ll leave meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans craving more,” said Rebecca Youseman, the brand’s marketing controller.

“Our ready-to-eat range has already accomplished this, but we regularly hear from Squeaky fans that they’d love an option they can keep stocked in the freezer for easy meals and snacks.

“This range is just the start of an exciting pipeline of NPD, as we aim to continue to innovate and expand into new categories so that consumers can always have Squeaky’s tantalising flavours at their fingertips,” Youseman added.

It comes after the brand launched a plant-based cooking chorizo and a duo of chilled chicken-style pieces for cooking for Veganuary 2023.