Low-carb bakery brand Srsly has entered ready meals with a quintet of vegan noodle dishes.

Comprising konjac noodles – which are made from a plant-based flour extracted from the root of the konjac yam plant – the meals weigh in at 15g of carbs and only 300 calories each.

A plant-based fibre in konjac flour called glucomannan absorbs water in the digestive tract, helping the consumer feel “both full and content”, according to Srsly.

The chilled meals are Chick’n Teriyaki; Chick’n Chow Mein; Vegetable Thai Red Noodles; Chick’n Pad Thai; and Chick’n Mexican Rice (rsp: £5.99/370g-440g).

All five meals have rolled into the brand’s webstore, with retail listings yet to be confirmed.

They offered “affordable convenience” to shoppers trying to stick to healthier eating, said Srsly.

“Our ongoing remit is consumers searching for a low-carb lifestyle that marries great taste with unrivalled convenience,” said Srsly founder Andy Welch.

The ready meals category was “crying out for a low-carb hero that pairs fair price points with less predictable flavour formats”, Welch added.

It comes after Srsly owner Keeto Life secured £500k in April to push the low-carb brand into supermarkets and expand its range.