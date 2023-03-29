Healthier pizza startup HomeDough has secured its first major high street listing, less than three months after making its debut online.

The artisanal brand, which makes its hand-stretched sourdough bases from wholegrain, is rolling its three-strong range into Planet Organic – aimed as an affordable alternative to out-of-home pizza.

Margherita, Black Olive and Pepperoni (rsp: £7.99/400g) are made with British ingredients, while long fermentation of its dough enhances flavour and texture. Each comes in compostable plastic packaging.

Launched in January 2023, HomeDough was founded in north London by Ben Bomford, who now runs it alongside co-owners Olivia Axson and William Odish.

Having gained listings with independent London outlets, the self-funded brand had “rocketed”, said Axson. However, it was in no rush to bag supermarket listings or crowdfund to drive growth. “We want to grow slowly,” she added.

Instead, innovation is a focus for HomeDough, with a vegan pizza and a lineup aimed at children in the pipeline.

“Feelgood pizza is our thing. We just want everything to be good and natural,” Axson said. “There’s no rush for us at the moment. We just really want to sell a good product and be known for that.”