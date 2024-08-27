Terry’s has unveiled a milk chocolate ball as part of its goal “to take the brand beyond orange”.

The “smooth and creamy” NPD (rsp: £2/157g) comes in the same 20-segment format as Chocolate Orange, “enabling a level of product familiarity”, according to Terry’s.

It will roll into “all major retailers” in September, with full distribution in October.

The launch is tipped by Terry’s to “boost Christmas sales and drive its strategy to take the brand beyond orange”.

It follows the launch of Terry’s Chocolate Mint Ball last year, which was the “first step” in broadening the brand’s appeal. Chocolate Mint Ball, which sold out mid-season in 2023, will return to shelves for Christmas 2024.

“Terry’s is an institution so anything we do needs to respect the love that our customers have for it,” said Terry’s senior marketing manager Lorène Decam.

“We are always very careful to balance innovation with the brand’s core.

“Our ambition is to tap into the 40% of the category that is plain chocolate but with the unique ritual and format of Terry’s chocolate balls,” Decam added, citing NIQ data [52 w/e 24 December 2023].

The launch will be supported by a marketing push, spanning PR, social media, out-of-home, radio, digital ads and influencer activity.

You can now secure your tickets to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards!

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.

See this year’s finalists and book your seat here.