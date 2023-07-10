This has expanded its food-to-go offering with a trio of salads and sandwiches.

Two SKUs – This Isn’t Chicken & Bacon Wrap and This Isn’t Chicken & Bacon Pasta Salad – rolled into WH Smith stores last week (6 July), joining its This Isn’t Chicken & Sweetcorn and This Isn’t Chicken & Stuffing sandwiches, which debuted in the retailer last summer.

Both feature the brand’s chicken-style pieces and bacon lardons alternative. The wrap contains plant-based mayonnaise and iceberg lettuce, while the pasta salad features spinach leaves and a “creamy” sundried tomato dressing.

This Isn’t Chicken & Bacon Pasta Salad has also hit shelves at Boots today (10 July), along with This Isn’t Chicken Korean-Style Noodle Salad, which comprises the brand’s chicken alternative with udon noodles, edamame, red cabbage, and a Korean-style sauce made with gochujang paste and lime.

Both SKUs are included in the retailer’s meal deal offer.

“Gone are the days when the best plant-based option was the hummus and roasted vegetable sandwich,” said This co-CEO Andy Shovel.

WH Smith Travel buyer Brian Hickey said the launch of This sandwiches last year had been “a really big success”.

“We look forward to the big plans we have in place for the range this summer,” he added.