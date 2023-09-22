Tropicana is to launch a pair of smoothies aimed at children.

Tropicana Kids Smoothies was developed in response to data showing that only one in 10 children were currently getting their 5 a day, the chilled juice brand said [Kantar 52 w/e 25 December 2022].

The duo, which were “100% real fruit and bursting with vitamin C” would “provide an easy win to parents and guardians”, it added.

The flavours are: Pineapple & Mango and Strawberry & Banana

They have rolled into nationwide grocery with an rsp of £3.60 per 4x150ml pack.

“Launching a new kids smoothie as part of our expanding range is an exciting step for Tropicana, allowing us to cater to new shopper trends and offer a convenient and healthy solution for families,” said Liz Ashdown, Tropicana Brands Group marketing director, UK & Ireland.

Parents and guardians were “looking for ways to make meals and snack times more healthy and convenient,” Ashdown said. Retailers could help “make their lives that much easier” by stocking kid-focused smoothies from a recognised brand, she added.

It comes after Tropicana launched its new brand platform ‘It’s That Juice’ in July. The creative campaign is to be backed by the brand’s biggest media investment in three years.

In May, the brand entered the ambient aisle for the first time with a trio of long-life juices.