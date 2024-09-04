Twinings is to extend into soft drinks, launching a trio of sparkling teas fortified with a range of vitamins and minerals.

Responding to “consumer demand for a fresh, new way to enjoy tea”, the supplier has added Defence, Refresh and Boost.

The trio of no-added sugar, low-calorie drinks have landed on Amazon, Holland & Barrett, Twinings.co.uk and in select Waitrose and Sainsbury’s stores (rsp: £1.89/250ml).

Each of the three flavours contained “unique properties to encourage positive wellbeing”, Twinings said.

Defence offers flavours of “zesty orange with passionfruit and elderberry” and is infused with Chinese green tea leaves and fortified with zinc and vitamins C and D.

Refresh is made from “juicy raspberry lemonade with hibiscus” and infused with Chinese white tea leaves. It was fortified with magnesium, niacin and vitamin C to “lift mind and spirit”.

Finally, Boost – a lemon and ginger flavour – is made with lemon balm and Indian black tea and fortified with vitamins B6, B12 and C to help “energise”.

Twinings Sparkling Tea was “the perfect pick-me-up to help combat the mid-afternoon slump; a treat to put a spring in your step while feeling good about yourself,” said Twinings UK & Ireland marketing director Gill Close.

It comes after the supplier debuted a duo of ‘Fruit Coolers’ in July to take advantage of growing demand for iced and cold tea and infusions.

Announcing Peach and Tropical, Twinings said 32% of drinkers had enjoyed iced or cold tea and infusions in the 12 months to November 2023.