Unilever has added a snacking format for Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s Peaces in the hope of expanding its share in ice cream.

Magnum Bonbons contain 12 bite-sized ice cream pieces layered with ribbons of sauce and coated in chocolate with crunchy inclusions.

Three variants – White Chocolate & Cookie, Salted Caramel & Almond and Gold Caramel Billionaire – will launch into supermarket freezers this month (rsp: £4.50/12x14g).

Ben & Jerry’s Peaces (rsp: £4.50/10x15g), meanwhile, have been “upgraded” with an “improved” snapping chocolate coating.

Unilever has added Salted Caramel Brownie Peaces, which feature salted caramel ice cream and a brownie sauce core, covered in a cookie crumb and the improved chocolate coating.

Both variants are listed by Gopuff and will launch into grocers in autumn.

“Ice cream continues to have huge growth potential and new formats are key to driving this further within the category,” said Unilever head of ice cream Jennifer Dyne.

“Over the past few years, we have continued to see consumers shifting from dessert tubs into smaller formats, whether that be portioned tubs, handheld or bite-size.

“More consumers are looking for a small, sweet treat in the evening, or for other snacking occasions such as on-the-go or at their desk,” Dyne added.

It comes after Unilever added a 200ml snack-sized tub for Carte D’Or in February, called Mini Indulgence.

