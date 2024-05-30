Wall’s Pastry has launched an all-day breakfast range to target on-the-go occasions.

The range comprises All Day Breakfast Scotch Egg, All Day Breakfast Jumbo Roll and All Day Breakfast Slice.

Billed as “an innovative twist on a British classic”, All Day Breakfast Scotch Egg (rsp: £1.80/113g) contains smoked bacon and a hint of tomato.

All Day Breakfast Jumbo Roll (rsp: £1.20/130g), meanwhile, features sausage, bacon, egg and beans, wrapped in puff pastry.

Both products have rolled into Asda.

Finally, All Day Breakfast Slice (rsp: £1.85/180g) is made of the same ingredients as the roll, but in a larger, slice format. It can be warmed up in the microwave or eaten cold and is available through the convenience channel.

All three products were developed to meet “increased demand for quick and convenient breakfast options”, said Wall’s.

They offered shoppers “a new way to enjoy the Wall’s brand”, said Wall’s Pastry brand manager Jason Manley.

“We know they will be a real hit with shoppers, encouraging more people to buy into the category and offering loyal fans something new,” he added.

It comes after the brand relaunched its sausage rolls last May with an “upgraded” recipe, featuring premium cuts of pork shoulder and pork belly.

The relaunched aimed to reinforce Wall’s “reputation for high-quality, great taste and exceptional value”, said owner The Compleat Food Group.