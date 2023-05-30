Wall’s has given its sausage rolls their most significant recipe change in almost a decade.

The “upgraded sausage”, made with premium cuts of pork shoulder and pork belly and seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices, is the result of a year’s consumer testing and research.

Wrapped in 64 layers of pastry and complete with a new glaze, the new recipe will roll out in June, spanning Jumbo Sausage Roll (130g), Four Pack Sausage Rolls (220g), Twin Pack Sausage Rolls (160g), 12 Cocktail Sausage Rolls (240g), 10 Snack Sausage Rolls (270g), 10 Pack Sausage Rolls (550g) and 14 Dinky Sausage Rolls (140g).

The move was designed to reinforce the brand’s “reputation for high quality, great taste and exceptional value”, said Wall’s.

Packaging across the brand’s entire range has also been given a “vibrant” redesign with the aim of boosting on-shelf visibility.

Wall’s Pastry brand director Jason Manley said the relaunch represented “a major investment in our brand quality and our ambition to delight our loyal consumers every single time”.

The brand aimed to draw new shoppers to the fixture and fuel category growth “through continuous improvement and product innovation”, Manley added.

The relaunch will be supported by a “significant” media programme, including social media activity, consumer sampling, print advertising, PR and in-store promotional activity.