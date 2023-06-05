Weetabix has partnered with Disney on a pipeline of limited-edition pack designs and cereal shapes to “celebrate the magic of breakfast time”.

The collaboration will kick off with the rollout of limited-edition pack designs for Multigrain Hoops, depicting various Disney characters – from Mickey Mouse to Frozen’s Elsa – to mark the entertainment conglomerate’s 100th anniversary.

A series of Disney and Marvel-inspired products will hit shelves over the coming months, with limited-edition cereal shapes “on the horizon”, according to Weetabix.

The activity will be supported by in-store activations “to deliver an exciting shopper experience that drives sales”, including dual branded pallet drops, PoS and gondola ends.

The move was “a landmark moment for the breakfast sector”, said Weetabix marketing controller Al Porter.

“It’s safe to say this collaboration is inspiring more than just our customers.

“Our teams are already working hard at optimising Disney’s rich character and hero heritage to create even more breakfast wonder with some unique twists expected… watch this space.”

It comes after Weetabix brand Ready Brek last year added Roald Dahl characters to its porridge packs.