Weetos has added a limited-edition Chocolate & Honeycomb variant.

In line with 99% of owner Weetabix Food Company’s portfolio, the “on-trend” cereal is HFSS-compliant and high in fibre and vitamin D.

It has launched exclusively into Asda on a £2 promotional offer, (rsp: £3.29/420g) with a wider rollout planned for March.

“The debut of this new flavour is set to bolster the growing success of the Weetos brand,” said Weetos brand manager Charlie Boland.

“Weetos Chocolate & Honeycomb flavour delivered strong results during taste testing that saw 80% of parents prepared to buy the product for their children and 78% of children asking their parents to buy the product.

“After the popularity of both our delicious Weetos Chocolatey Orange Hoops and Weetos Chocolatey Caramel Hoops flavours in recent years, we know that innovative new flavours of Weetos have real appeal and drive purchasing frequency,” Boland added.

However, the launch comes after value sales of Weetos dipped by 0.4% to £12.6m on volumes down 12.3% last year, as shoppers swapped branded cereals for cheaper, own-label alternatives [NIQ 52 w/e 10 September 2023].

Weetabix rival Kellanova last month unveiled a chocolatey Corn Flakes spin-off.

Like Weetos Chocolate & Honeycomb, Chocolate Corn Flakes are HFSS compliant and high in fibre and vitamin D.