Hard seltzer market leader White Claw is to extend into spirits in the UK, launching a quartet of vodkas next month.

Following a US launch last year described as a “monumental success” by the brand, White Claw Vodka will make its UK debut on 20 September.

Four SKUs – three 30% abv flavoured vodka spirit drinks and one 40% abv vodka – will make up White Claw Vodka’s initial UK lineup. They are: Premium (unflavoured), Black Cherry, Pineapple and Mango.

They will launch via DTC and Amazon (rsp: £21/70cl).

White Claw’s flavoured spirits had half the sugar content of competitors owing to a “triple wave” filtration process used in distillation, the brand claimed.

The process brought “out the natural sweetness of 100% American grain, reducing the need for additional sweeteners and eliminating the need for syrupy mixers”, it said.

The new serves could be drunk neat, or mixed with White Claw’s existing hard seltzers, according to the supplier. This “Super Claw” serve would provide “a fresh and exciting option for those looking to elevate their drinking experience”, it said.

White Claw was excited to “give consumers a new, fresh option in the vodka space,” said UK marketing director Michael Dean.

The brand’s “triple wave” filtering process delivered “a level of smoothness and clarity” that was “truly unparalleled”, Dean added.

The extension comes with White Claw having established itself as the dominant player in UK hard seltzer. Its sales are up 31.1% to £9.6m on volumes up 44.7% [NIQ 52 w/e 20 April 2024].

The broader hard seltzer category, however, has gone soft, with sales dwindling by 13.4% to £11.8m on volumes down 13.5% [NIQ].

Last month, White Claw applied to register the term ‘Clawtails’ with the Intellectual Property Office under class 33 covering prepared alcoholic cocktails, suggesting further NPD in ready-to-drink could be imminent.