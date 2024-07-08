Yamas has launched a Whipped Feta line into Tesco.

The new Yamas Whipped Feta (rsp: £2.50/150g) is made of 45% protected designation origin feta and 55% Greek yoghurt.

The feta is whipped with the yoghurt to create a “multi-sensory, creamy texture and deliciously versatile ingredient”.

The Futura Foods brand said it was the highest ratio of feta on the market, which is why it was being merchandised alongside other Continental cheeses as opposed to other dips and spreads.

It comes in a resealable tub and is designed to be “dipped, dolloped and stirred”.

The product is made using traditional artisan processes, and ingredients sourced directly from selected dairy partners in Greece.

“As Mediterranean diary specialists, Futura Foods are perfectly positioned to spot emerging trends from across Europe, and have seen just how versatile whipped feta can be,” said Rhian Kinman, senior marketing manager at Futura Foods.

“It’s already trending on social media with people creating their own from scratch, so by introducing an authentic ready-made version, that doesn’t compromise on quality or flavour and can be grabbed straight from the fridge, we’re encouraging more people to incorporate this delicious new format into their diet,” she added.