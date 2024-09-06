Yeo Valley has announced the launch of the latest addition to its kefir portfolio, Gut Boost.

Yeo Valley Organic Gut Boost (rsp: £1.60/150ml) is a “convenient, daily boost of organic, nutrient-dense kefir with fibre” in a drinkable format.

The product will be available in two variants: Mango & Lime and Mixed Berries.

Each bottle contains 14 strains of live cultures and is rich with billions of live bacteria. There is no sugar, artificial flavourings or anything ultra-processed.

“At Yeo Valley Organic, we’re committed to nurture and nourish both people and the planet, by inspiring people to make healthier and more sustainable food choices,” said Tor Crockatt, head of marketing at Yeo Valley Organic.

“With this in mind, our new Yeo Valley Organic Gut Boosts have been sustainably crafted to give your gut health a daily kick-start in the most convenient and natural way possible,” she added.

The range launches into Waitrose from 4 September, Sainsbury’s from 25 September and Tesco Express from 9 October.

This latest addition joins the brand’s growing organic kefir range, which contains “spoonable” pots and drinking kefir in a range of flavours.

“Each shot has been made with care, using only the finest organic ingredients and live cultures, and the bottle is 100% recyclable,” said Crockatt.

The launch will be followed by a kefir-led above-the-line campaign in October, which will aim to address the entry barriers to kefir and communicate the benefits of incorporating Yeo Valley Organic kefir into consumers’ daily diets.