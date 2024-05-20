Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy UK & Ireland has announced the further expansion of its desserts range with the launch of a Yorkie variant.

The dessert combines the signature creamy milk chocolate flavours of Yorkie confectionery with a smooth, chilled dessert.

The launch contains just 92 calories and is HFSS-complaint, building on the brand’s commitment to create healthier desserts while bringing customers’ favourite brands to the chiller cabinets, Lactalis Nestlé said.

“We are delighted to bring another favourite Nestlé confectionery brand to the chiller,” said Christopher Pihoué, marketing manager at Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Desserts UK.“Now Yorkie fans can enjoy the classic taste of this much-loved chocolate brand in a creamy, indulgent dessert that delivers every time – with no nonsense!”

The Yorkie Crème Dessert is available in Tesco (rsp: £1.85/2x65g) and in Iceland (rsp: £2.50/4x65g).

“We are proud of the work across our Nestlé mousses and new desserts ranges to be able to offer HFSS-compliant, tasty desserts, that offer a real selling point to retailers and consumers alike,” he added.

“All while creating the perfect treat for any time of the day and evening.”