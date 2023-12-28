Zoflora has launched a concentrated cleaning pod intended to be mixed with water for use in a spray bottle.

The NPD – an antibacterial multipurpose cleaner (rsp: £2) – hits Asda shelves today (28 December), available in Lemon Zing and Midnight Blooms variants.

It is claimed to have “the same effective cleaning power” as Zoflora’s trigger-spray disinfectant multipurpose cleaners, killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, while “saving on pennies and plastic”.

Shoppers must simply place the pod in an empty spray bottle, add 750ml of warm water, secure the lid and shake the bottle. The pod will then dissolve, ready for use in seven minutes.

Packs also contain stickers so shoppers can label their bottles to match the corresponding cleaning product.

“Starting the new year with a brand new product launch is exciting,” said Zoflora senior brand manager Michelle Chadwick.

“As a brand we are committed to growing the Zoflora range through NPD to meet consumer needs,” she added.

Zoflora was named household brand of the year at The Grocer Gold Awards 2023 in July.

It earnt the accolade after demonstrating how it had expanded its retail presence and launched a £3.5m campaign to celebrate its 100-year heritage in 2022.

The launch comes as rival brands have spent recent months developing and marketing more sustainable cleaning solutions.

Eco-friendly cleaning brand Wilton launched a range of plastic-free laundry pods in March, while refillable brand Homethings smashed its £450k crowdfunding target in October with a view to expand distribution and grow its DTC business.