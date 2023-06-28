Zoflora has unveiled its first dedicated cleaning product for carpets, rugs and upholstery.

Carpet Fresh & Care Foam (rsp: £7/600ml) promises to lift dirt from fibres, eliminate odours and emit the scent of Linen Fresh, Zoflora’s most popular fragrance.

It is available now from B&M and set to land in Morrisons on 17 July.

The rollout followed testing on 450 consumers, of which 94% rated the product ‘excellent’, according to the brand.

“This is an exciting time for Zoflora as we bring our renowned fragrance credentials to a brand-new product format,” said senior brand manager Michelle Chadwick.

“It represents a milestone next step for us as we transition Zoflora into a multi-format, multi-purpose cleaning brand for consumers’ wide range of cleaning needs.”

Carpet Fresh & Care Foam comes after the brand made its cleaning wipes debut in April 2022, rolling out a three-strong, plastic-free range made from plant fibres sourced from responsibly managed forests.