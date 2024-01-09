Nisa has invested £1m to lower the wholesale price of hundreds of products for retailers.

Launching this week, the symbol group said the move would help retailers remain competitive as it kicks off the new year.

It is putting a focus on the bread category under the campaign, with 50 branded and Co-op own-label bread products being reduced by up to 30% until 22 January.

These include Kingsmill Soft White Medium dropping by 30.2% from £1.63 to £1.14, and Co-op White Toastie reducing by 13.4% from 97p to 84p.

Nisa is also lowering the wholesale price across 50 price marked pack snacking and impulse products, including Walkers Ready Salted reduced from £12.72 to £11.99 per case, and Galaxy reduced from £20.42 to £18.99 per case. These are both price marked at £1.25.

Prices across Lost Mary and ElfBar ranges are also being locked until 20 January at £18.99 and £18.50 per case. There are weekly deals across tobacco during the campaign as well.

“We invested in our pricing strategy a number of times last year and we wanted to further strengthen our pricing position and give our retailers a positive start into 2024,” said Nisa director of wholesale Ayaz Alam.

“Feedback has been at the heart of all our decision-making and we know as a priority the wsp of bread needed reviewing, so we’re proud to be able to lower these prices, along with other categories.

“Going into the new year, we know it’s still a tough market, so we hope these price commitments provide our retailers with the certainty that at Nisa we offer market-competitive prices.”

In December, Nisa revealed over 100 products across vapes and alcohol had also been part of a price drop to grow margins over the Christmas and new year periods.