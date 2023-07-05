Nisa is ramping up its presence across UK holiday parks thanks to a five-year contract extension with Haven Holidays owner Bourne Leisure.

Following a six-year partnership, Nisa will continue to supply Bourne’s convenience portfolio, which now totals 49 stores after it added six more this year.

The newest additions include stores at Thorpe Park and Perran Sands, which are the first to take on Nisa’s fascia as part of the new supply deal. Nisa said “many more” of Bourne’s stores would incorporate the Nisa branding over the next few years, which currently use an independent fascia.

“These were two of the stores we felt would benefit most to make the shopping environment as inviting as possible for our guests and owners,” said Bourne Leisure grocery category development manager Bill Marney.

“The Nisa brand is well known across the country from the high street so incorporating the Nisa fascia makes an obvious connection for customers who are seeking value.

“Access to a comprehensive range of products is essential to us given we have such a range of stores across our estate. Our partnership has so far worked successfully in driving a strong sales performance, so we were really keen to continue the relationship.”

The symbol group has also signed up six other holiday park convenience stores in 2023, alongside Bourne Leisure’s six new stores, marking its strongest year of recruitment in this sector.

Now supplying 177 convenience stores on holiday parks, Nisa’s sales across the portfolio rose by over 30% in 2022, with figures set to improve further this year thanks to staycation trends continuing post-pandemic, Nisa said. It also supplies major holiday parks such as Center Parcs and J&J Wilson.

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “We have seen some brilliant, continued growth within many of our holiday park customers and Bourne Leisure are a great example of that. I am delighted they have started to incorporate the Nisa fascia and extending the deal between us was a no-brainer.

“We know across retail that shoppers are looking for value and that is the same when it comes to holidays. The weather we have had over the past month or so has been brilliant and I know that will inevitably mean fantastic business for holiday parks across the UK.

“I’m really looking forward to carrying on our work with Bourne Leisure, Center Parcs, J&J Wilson and all our partners in the holiday park sector as we aim for another year of success across the board.”