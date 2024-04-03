One Stop has boosted its company-owned estate with 27 new stores in the past year.

It marks its strongest year for store openings since 2018, while creating over 300 new jobs in local communities.

The expansion also puts One Stop’s company-owned stores in some areas for the first time, including in Cleethorpes, South Molton and Grimsby. One Stop said it was keen to continue its expansion plans nationwide.

Each new store’s range had been tailored to the local community, it added, including fresh and chilled, cupboard essentials, and lunchtime meal deals.

Many stores also offer services such as free cash machines, Post Office and Evri Parcelshop, as well as vending solutions like Costa Coffee, F’real Milkshakes and Tango Ice Blast.

One Stop’s estate already consists of 700 company-owned stores, and over 300 franchise sites with independent retailers.

“Our success is not only built on strong partnerships and collaboration, but also securing spaces in the right place at the right time,” said One Stop store acquisitions lead Nick Riches. “We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and value to customers in every community we serve.

“We focus on occupying leasehold retail spaces ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 sq ft in size, which can be greenfield or brownfield developments, public houses, building conversions or existing retail units. However, we always encourage landlords, commercial agents to get in touch if they’re interested in working with us, regardless of our suggested requirements.

“We’re looking forward to another year of growth at One Stop, with particular focus on existing businesses and vacant units in the first six months of the year.”