One Stop has launched a £1m price drop campaign to kick off the new year.

Across 63 products, the convenience retailer has cut prices on a range of everyday essentials and fresh and chilled goods in the eight-week-long campaign.

It hoped to help shoppers navigate the rest of winter with “ease and affordability” following the expensive festive season, One Stop said.

Price cuts include Thick White Toastie bread down from 95p to 85p, One Stop Fusilli pasta 500g from 90p to 85p and 2kg bags of Maris Piper potatoes reduced to £1.85 from £2.

One Stop is also offering meal bundles as part of the campaign, including a chicken pasta bundle for under £5, which contains fresh chicken breasts, pasta, tomato passata and red onions.

There is also a £10 ‘Basket Deal’ featuring everyday essentials including chicken breast fillets, strawberry jam, unsalted butter, a loaf of bread, bourbon creams, fusilli pasta and Heinz Tomato Soup.

“At One Stop, we understand that customers often feel the ‘pinch’ in January,” said One Stop head of product Marianne Aitken. “That’s why we’re introducing price drops nationwide, across all our stores, ensuring our customers can shop their everyday essentials at affordable prices.

“Our substantial £1m investment into our Price Drop campaign reflects our dedication to alleviating the post-Christmas financial burden customers may face, and shows our commitment to being a trusted local retailer.”

One Stop head of customer and business support Nigel Prendergast added: “We wanted to hit the new year running and by investing over £1m we’re doing just that! January can be a tough time for many, so we’re dropping prices on some of our customers’ favourite products.

“We’ve also created awareness for our stores by devising a comprehensive 360° marketing campaign to support them, with a strong digital focus which includes Google PMax, YouTube and Meta.

“Our stores have also had a full point of sale takeover to enhance the shopping experience and help customers navigate effortlessly through their local stores.”