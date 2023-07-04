Five TikTok stars are spending the week in a Yorkshire Dales farmhouse courtesy of Asda, where they will produce cooking content and take part in food challenges to promote the supermarket.

Ingredients are being delivered daily to the house directly from Asda, where its residents will “experiment with seasonal flavours and ingredients and produce new dishes, from twists on classics to trending foods” the supermarket said.

The creators taking part in what the supermarket described as “Big Brother meets Ready, Steady, Cook” include Max McCann (@Mealswithmax), Zena Kamgaing (@zenaskitchen), Kausar Raja (@Kauscooks), Emily Roz (@Myriadrecipes), and Margie Nomura (@Desertislanddishes), each selected for “their ability to deliver fun, delicious, mouth-watering dishes with easy-to-follow content on TikTok and Instagram”.

They will be given assignments, with their output shared across their own as well as Asda’s social media channels throughout the month under the hashtag #AsdaFoodTokHouse.

“We’re thrilled to launch the first-ever FoodTok house, opening up a 24/7 spotlight on our food quality with five foodie content creators of different ages, backgrounds and culinary approaches,” said Sam Dickson, Asda acting chief customer officer.

“With TikTok and Instagram fast becoming the most influential platforms for food and cookery ideas, we are delighted to be leading the way with fresh ideas with fresh, quality ingredients that won’t break the bank,” she added.

So-called ‘content houses’ which bring together creators under one roof have been around for several years and are often founded by the influencers themselves. Brands have gotten in on the concept too, such as The Fenty Beauty House, which gathered influencers to market Rihanna’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty, and canned drinking water brand Liquid Death backing the The Halfway House. Both have now disbanded.

Last summer, Birra Moretti rented a 12th-century Tuscan villa and invited influencers from around the world to spend time there, “live Italian” and produce content.

The Asda FoodTok House is the first such content house to be launched by a supermarket, it is understood.

“A supermarket first, we hope the Asda FoodTok House will showcase the breadth and quality of Asda’s products, and add even more fun into preparing delicious meals and great tasting food that is within everyone’s reach,” Dickson said.

The concept was executed by Asda’s in house marketing team and Cow PR.

”There are already many household name fmcg and retail brands on TikTok, but few are getting it right because their output is too branded or self-serving,” explained Cow executive creative director Mark Perkins. ”We wanted Asda to create an epic first for a supermarket. It’s the perfect way for Asda showcase its quality, produce, ingredients and inspire consumers at home through new recipes and innovation. It’s not what many people may expect from Asda and that’s exactly why we did it.”