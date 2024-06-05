Quick commerce player Zapp is selling “three of the most sought-after wines in the world” for ultra-fast delivery via its app and website.

The trio of wines are: Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2009 (at £3,499.99 for a bottle), Château Pétrus Pomerol 2000 (£5,499.99), and Chambertin Grand Cru Domaine Armand Rousseau 2009 (£4,499.99).

The move is a clear signal of the rapid convenience brand’s effort to reach London’s most affluent consumers, coming after a rebrand late last year which Alex Hough, VP of commercial at Zapp, told The Grocer “stems from Zapp’s strategic focus on premiumisation”.

“Zapp has evolved to offer an elevated, premium experience,” Hough said at the time.

The brand claims to be one of the largest UK retailers of fine wine and premium spirits, having tripled its sales in the past year.

More than half of its beer, wine, and spirits category range is “dedicated to premium items”, including Antinori, Gaja, Château Mouton-Rothschild, and Opus One. One recent addition to the range is the rare Clase Azul Ultra (£2,649.99), of which there are only 100 bottles worldwide.

“Zapp’s ‘on-demand’ approach is fundamentally changing how these products are bought and sold, catering to consumers who value the convenience of ordering online for immediate delivery unlike traditional fine wine merchants focused on in-store experiences and long-term purchases,” the company said.

In 2022, Zapp launched Zapp Boutique, a luxury-focused ‘store within a store’ on the main Zapp app, featuring brands like LVMH, Daylesford, Antinori, Apple, Dr Barbara Sturm, Bamford and Belvedere. The wider Zapp catalogue has expanded to include around 3,000 SKUs, catering to various on-demand convenience, premium, and luxury customer needs.

“Our customers appreciate the seamless shopping experience we provide, taking advantage of our wide product selection and rapid delivery service. We have meticulously curated a collection of iconic wines and exceptional vintages, offering a truly unparalleled experience,” said Dan Whine, head of fine wines & spirits at Zapp.

Zapp launched in late 2020 with a single dark store – or ‘Zappstore’ – in west London, and now operates several micro-fulfilment centres across the capital. It was one of a wave of rapid grocery players launching in the UK at the time, and has since survived swinging consolidation of the market, which saw rivals Getir, Weezy, Jiffy, Gorillas and Fancy all acquired or shuttered. It is a relative minnow compared with surviving rapid grocer Gopuff but has prospered, it says, by focusing on “premium customers”.

The premium positioning and selection offered by Zapp has seen average order value on the app and website reach £37. The company said it had been “operationally profitable” since December 2022.