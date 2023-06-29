Chefs and sommeliers are earning commission on sales of food and drink products they personally recommend in videos on a new app.

The Savant app features hours of free content from a long list of Michelin-starred chefs and experts sharing their favourite products and how they use them. App users can buy the products chefs recommend within the app, so “you can enjoy the very same ingredients the experts do” Savant said.

The product range covers artisan breads, pasta and cheeses, spirits, wines and more. Chefs typically present a recipe or range of dishes for which all the ingredients can be bought at once, or as individual items.

Among the experts with content on the app are Alex Kratena, Tom Brown, Eran Tibi, Micha Schäfer, Raimonds Tomsons, Jonas Lodge, Katlego Mlambo, Jordan and Majken Bailey, Ned Palmer and Elia Sebregondi, who have each “tried thousands of products throughout their careers”, Savant said.

Most items on the app are available for next-day delivery, with Savant promising that “all the products on the platform cost the same as they would anywhere else”.