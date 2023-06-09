Despite 1.3 million fewer meat-free barbecues in 2022 as consumers chose out-of-home options in the first post-Covid summer, Asda has spied an opportunity to lure Brits back to their own back gardens in the face of the spiralling cost of eating out

Half-terms and bank holidays make May and June peak barbecue season. They’re also the months that see the highest number of customers visiting chilled plant-based fixtures in stores, Pilgrim’s marketing manager Chris Doe told The Grocer earlier this year.

A heatwave coming means one thing for Brits: it’s barbecue season. Just in time, Asda is spicing things up by adding nine new vegan treats in its OMV and Plant Based by Asda ranges, in a bid to provide an alternative to mushroom burgers and sweetcorn.

OMV No Pork Chilli Sausages

£2.50/300g

With a two-chilli heat rating, these sausages are on a mission to prove meat-free is not always bland. The soy-based sausages are blended with fiery green jalapeños, red chillies and smoky chipotle.

OMV Oyster Mushroom Shawarma

£3.00/240g

It wouldn’t be a vegan barbecue without mushrooms. Asda’s “meaty” textured oyster and closed cup mushrooms are seasoned with Middle Eastern-inspired herbs and spices.

Six Bombay Inspired Meat-Free Bangers

£2.35/270g

Bombay-style sausages blended with roasted sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower, spinach and spices. All products in the Plant Based range adhere to Asda’s Live Better criteria, meaning they are non-HFSS, have green or amber front-of-pack traffic lights and defined nutritional benefits.

Two Spiced Bean Burgers

£2.35/227g

With one chilli for spice, these bean burgers are deemed by Asda to be both healthy and spicy.

OMV Japanese Inspired No Chicken Yakitori

£3.00/280g

Inspired by Japanese cuisine, the No Chicken skewers come with a sweet and savoury soy, ginger and garlic yakitori glaze for extra flavour.

OMV No Pork and Caramelised Onion Dinky Rolls

£2.50/180g

Moving on to the accompaniments, this range of ready-to-eat sides is versatile. Asda will be targeting the TikTok-famous picky tea, as well as more traditional barbecues, picnics and snacks. These sausage rolls are made with seasoned wheat protein and caramelised red onion chutney in flaky puff pastry.

OMV Veggie Samosa Dinky Rolls

£2.50/180g

Capitalising on the cute factor are a modern twist on the classic samosas, made with curried vegetables and mango chutney in a flaky puff pastry.

OMV No Cheese and Onion Quiche

£2.25/190g

Asda has teamed up with Applewood to create a vegan quiche. The retailer says it is made with a flaky shortcrust pastry, a smoked Applewood cheese alternative and onion filling, topped with linseeds, poppy seeds and breadcrumbs.

18 Beetroot Falafels

£2.15/180g

Among the retailer’s nutritionist-approved Live Better range are these falafels: a gently spiced blend of beetroot, chickpeas and onion.