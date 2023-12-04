From festive brunch hampers to all-out big day spreads, check out what’s new this December in the world of DTC

For shoppers intent on skipping the manic Christmas shop this year, some are replacing the chaos with recipe boxes sent straight to the doorstep.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh has brought back its Christmas recipe box, this year with the option for a Christmas roast beef, or a traditional butter basted turkey with rosemary.

Available in sizes for four, six, eight and 10 people and in three variants – Beef & Sides, Turkey & Sides or Turkey, Sides & Cheese – with the added option for a bolt-on dessert for each.

Pricing starts at £16 per person and goes up to £213 for all the trimmings for 10 people.

Trimmings include:

Honey and thyme root veg

Pork and cranberry seasonal stuffing balls

Sprout and bacon gratin with cheesy crumb

Traditional pigs in blankets wrapped in streaky bacon

Slow braised red cabbage spiced with apple and cinnamon

Fluffy roasties seasoned with rosemary

Festive gravy.

Dessert add-ons include millionaire’s cheesecake Christmas pudding and a Christmas cheeseboard with assorted crackers and chutney.

Gousto

This year, Gousto has launched a range of time-saving recipes including a One-Hour Christmas Dinner as well as meal kits “designed to be prepped in as little as five to 10 minutes.”

The One-Hour Christmas Dinner includes a turkey with pigs in blankets, stuffing meatballs, rosemary roast potatoes and honey roast veg served with cranberry sauce and gravy. Customers can also swap for a plant-based alternative: Plant-Powered Pistachio Nut Roast.

Seasonal recipes include a 10-Minute Stuffing Inspired Sausage & Cranberry Gnocchi, or Brussels sprouts fans can order a King Prawn & Sprout Fried Rice with Sriracha Mayo meal kit.

Mindful Chef

New for the festive menu this year, Mindful Chef has launched a Pan-roasted Partridge, Parsnip Mash & Creamy Bread Sauce recipe kit. Serving two people for £19 or four for £29 and ready in 40 minutes.

Also brand-new is the Goat’s Cheese & Beetroot Risotto and Brussels Sprouts & Candied Pecans for those daring to try something new this Christmas.

Abel & Cole

Fresh from Abel & Cole this Christmas is the organic Festive Breakfast Christmas Hamper, available for £77.

Claiming to have “everything you need to celebrate the start of the big day, in organic, sustainable style”, the wicker basket hamper includes: orange juice, Seville Orange & Mandarin Marmalade, smoked salmon from Severn & Wye Smokery, petit chèvre, a classic panettone, Muungano Ground Filter Coffee, English breakfast tea, and a bottle of Giol Prosecco Frizzante 2019.

Riverford Organic

Riverford has launched new recipe boxes for the holidays, including the new “perfect for a celebratory meal” Roast Beef with Black Garlic & Root Veg Gratin. Serving two people (with leftovers) this box is available for £32.50 and comes with a mini roasting joint of organic beef (500g).

For the vegetarian family members at the dinner table, also launching this year is the Squash, Ricotta & Hazelnut Galette Recipe Box for £22.50 – guiding shoppers through making a flaky rough-puff pastry galette packed with seasonal veggies.