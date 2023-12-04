For shoppers intent on skipping the manic Christmas shop this year, some are replacing the chaos with recipe boxes sent straight to the doorstep.
From festive brunch hampers to all-out big day spreads, check out what’s new this December in the world of DTC
HelloFresh
HelloFresh has brought back its Christmas recipe box, this year with the option for a Christmas roast beef, or a traditional butter basted turkey with rosemary.
Available in sizes for four, six, eight and 10 people and in three variants – Beef & Sides, Turkey & Sides or Turkey, Sides & Cheese – with the added option for a bolt-on dessert for each.
Pricing starts at £16 per person and goes up to £213 for all the trimmings for 10 people.
Trimmings include:
- Honey and thyme root veg
- Pork and cranberry seasonal stuffing balls
- Sprout and bacon gratin with cheesy crumb
- Traditional pigs in blankets wrapped in streaky bacon
- Slow braised red cabbage spiced with apple and cinnamon
- Fluffy roasties seasoned with rosemary
- Festive gravy.
Dessert add-ons include millionaire’s cheesecake Christmas pudding and a Christmas cheeseboard with assorted crackers and chutney.
Gousto
This year, Gousto has launched a range of time-saving recipes including a One-Hour Christmas Dinner as well as meal kits “designed to be prepped in as little as five to 10 minutes.”
The One-Hour Christmas Dinner includes a turkey with pigs in blankets, stuffing meatballs, rosemary roast potatoes and honey roast veg served with cranberry sauce and gravy. Customers can also swap for a plant-based alternative: Plant-Powered Pistachio Nut Roast.
Seasonal recipes include a 10-Minute Stuffing Inspired Sausage & Cranberry Gnocchi, or Brussels sprouts fans can order a King Prawn & Sprout Fried Rice with Sriracha Mayo meal kit.
Mindful Chef
New for the festive menu this year, Mindful Chef has launched a Pan-roasted Partridge, Parsnip Mash & Creamy Bread Sauce recipe kit. Serving two people for £19 or four for £29 and ready in 40 minutes.
Also brand-new is the Goat’s Cheese & Beetroot Risotto and Brussels Sprouts & Candied Pecans for those daring to try something new this Christmas.
Abel & Cole
Fresh from Abel & Cole this Christmas is the organic Festive Breakfast Christmas Hamper, available for £77.
Claiming to have “everything you need to celebrate the start of the big day, in organic, sustainable style”, the wicker basket hamper includes: orange juice, Seville Orange & Mandarin Marmalade, smoked salmon from Severn & Wye Smokery, petit chèvre, a classic panettone, Muungano Ground Filter Coffee, English breakfast tea, and a bottle of Giol Prosecco Frizzante 2019.
Riverford Organic
Riverford has launched new recipe boxes for the holidays, including the new “perfect for a celebratory meal” Roast Beef with Black Garlic & Root Veg Gratin. Serving two people (with leftovers) this box is available for £32.50 and comes with a mini roasting joint of organic beef (500g).
For the vegetarian family members at the dinner table, also launching this year is the Squash, Ricotta & Hazelnut Galette Recipe Box for £22.50 – guiding shoppers through making a flaky rough-puff pastry galette packed with seasonal veggies.
