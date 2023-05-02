The German discounter sought out the seal of approval from royal family superfan Anita Atkinson, who owns 13,500 pieces of British royal memorabilia dating back to the reign of Queen Anne

Aldi’s coronation range is chicken-heavy. It features some returning favourites from its seasonal ranges, like mini chicken kievs, as well as new chicken crowns.

Anita Atkinson’s picks

Anita Atkinson is pictured with a host of items in Aldi’s coronation range, including Specially Selected Macarons (£1.99), Quiche Lorraine (£1.99) and its Coronation Chicken Sandwich (£1.89).

Coronation cupcakes

£2.59

Red, white and blue cupcakes have hit stores, featuring on-theme frosting, sprinkles and union flag decorations adorning the tops of the cakes as well as the cupcake holders.

Chicken crowns

£2.99

Capitalising on the nation’s love of nuggets are Aldi’s Breaded Chicken Crowns. They hit stores on 4 May.

Coronation chicken pizza

£4.29

Aldi’s Specially Selected Coronation Chicken Pizza is among the more outlandish in its range. It features the flavours of the chicken dish invented for the coronation banquet of Queen Elizabeth II. It goes on sale from 4 May.

Coronation biscuits

95p

The coronation biscuits showcase a piped crown design.

Coronation chicken kebabs

Source: Aldi

£3.99

Aldi is betting big on the flavour of coronation chicken. This time, it features as a marinade for chicken kebabs. They hit stores on 4 May.

Summer staples

Summer staples at Aldi have moved into the coronation range this year, including Infusionist British Strawberry Gin Liqueur (£8.99), Specially Selected All Butter Scones (£1.35) and Specially Selected Classic Strawberry Conserve (£1.39).

Mini kievs

£3.29

Aldi’s mini kievs are a favourite when they’re filled with buttery garlic sauce at Christmas. This time around they’re filled with (surprise, surprise) coronation sauce. They roll out from 4 May.

Beers

£1.79

While M&S chose to feature the Jack Russell, thought to be the King’s favourite breed of dog, in its range, Aldi went for the more on-the-nose Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to feature on a range of beers, named for the current King’s distant uncle King Charles II.