Move over Finest, Specially Selected and Taste the Difference, there’s a new kid on the block. Asda has unveiled its latest premium own-brand range, Exceptional by Asda.
“The launch of our new premium brand, Exceptional, marks an exciting time for Asda’s own-brand offering,” said Asda VP commercial strategy for own brand, Sam Dickson. “We’ve developed a range which offers customers something they’ll feel really proud to put on the dinner table – these products ooze quality and celebrate the very best of own brand, with taste at their heart.”
The new brand features over 500 products rolling out across various categories in the coming months, with the first few waves out now, featuring over 60 chilled dishes including Whipped Feta Dip, Pork & Pancetta Rolls, Chaat Masala Potato Salad and Greek Double Stuffed Halkidiki Olives
Quiches
Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Shallot Quiche
£3.50/400g
Wyke Farms vintage cheddar cheese, double cream and sautéed onion filling, topped with caramelised shallots in an all-butter shortcrust pastry.
Oak Smoked Bacon Quiche Lorraine
£3.50/400g
With British oak smoked bacon, cheddar, gruyère, cream and free-range eggs. Finished with crispy smoked bacon.
Ham Hock, Vintage Cheddar & Leek Quiche
£3.50/400g
British ham hock, sautéed leeks, Wyke Farms vintage cheddar cheese and double cream filling in an all-butter shortcrust pastry with a Wiltshire-style ham hock and crumb topping.
Wensleydale, Petit Pois & Red Pepper Quiche
£3.50/400g
Wensleydale, Wyke Farms cheddar, petit pois peas, chargrilled red pepper and slow-roasted cherry tomato filling in an all-butter carrot shortcrust pastry with a Wensleydale cheese and chive topping.
Register your interest for The Grocer Gold Awards 2025
Deli
Hog Roast & Bramley Apple Rolls
£2.80/188g (4x47g)
British pork with Bramley apples encased in all-butter puff pastry and finished with a smoky sprinkle.
Vintage Cheddar & Shallot Rolls
£2.80/188g (4x47g)
Wyke Farms vintage cheddar cheese with sweet sautéed shallots and caramelised onions, wrapped in all-butter, flaky puff pastry.
Pork Sausage Rolls
£2.80/188g (2x94g or 4x47g)
Two or four-pack of British pork sausage rolls in all-butter puff pastry.
Pork & Pancetta Rolls
£2.80/188g (4x47g)
Seasoned pork with smoked pancetta and cheddar cheese filling in a buttery puff pastry topped with a sprinkle of cheddar and red leicester cheeses.
2 Scotch Eggs
£2.50/260g (2x130g)
Whole free-range hard boiled egg with seasoned sausagemeat in breadcrumbs. Seasoned with sage, salt & black pepper.
Read more:
-
Asda launches Exceptional premium range to ‘elevate’ quality
-
What’s driving the flurry of premium own label NPD?
Salads
Moroccan Style Harissa Giant Couscous
£2/220g
Cooked giant couscous and cooked black pearl barley in a spiced tomato dressing with red peppers, roasted tomatoes, raisins, dried apricots and sweetened dried cranberries, topped with fire-roasted piquillo peppers.
Slow Roasted Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Salad
£2/220g
Cooked pasta in a tomato dressing with tomatoes and roasted vegetables, topped with dressed mozzarella and slow roasted tomatoes.
Tabbouleh Salad
£2/200g
Cooked bulgur wheat with tomatoes, parsley, spring onion and mint in a lemon dressing, topped with feta cheese.
Chaat Masala Potato Salad
£2.10/240g
Cooked skin-on potatoes in a spiced mayonnaise dressing with onions topped with black onion seeds.
Dips
Beetroot Dip
£2.70/150g
Beetroot, fromage frais and cooked chickpea dip topped with barrel-aged feta cheese.
Whipped Feta Dip
£2.70/150g
Dip made with double cream, barrel-aged feta cheese and roasted red peppers, topped with Peppadew sweet piquanté peppers, barrel-aged feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
Whipped Parmesan Dip
£2.70/150g
A double cream and Greek-style yoghurt-based dip with parmesan and full fat soft cheese topped with basil pesto.
Baba Ganoush
£2.70/150g
An aubergine dip with sesame seed paste, Greek-style yoghurt, extra virgin olive oil (2.8%), topped with olive oil (1.6%) and paprika.
Velvet Houmous
£2.70/175g
A cooked chickpea and sesame seed paste dip with concentrated lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, topped with chickpeas and extra virgin olive oil.
Read more:
-
Doomed Asda plastic refill aisles making just £1,000 a week
-
CMA should investigate Aldi Price Match rather than loyalty
-
Asda signs Iceland buying chief Staniland amid top job shake-up
Olives
Greek Atlas Halkidiki & Kalamata Olives
£2.70/150g
Pitted green Halkidiki and black Kalamata olives with chargrilled peppers and salted capers in an extra virgin olive oil (1%) marinade with garlic and parsley.
Greek Double Stuffed Halkidiki Olives
£2.70/150g
Pitted green Halkidiki olives, stuffed with pickled garlic and jalapeño slices in rapeseed oil.
Italian Queen Nocellara Olives
£2.70/150g
Stone-in Nocellara green olives marinated in rapeseed oil.
Mocktails
Mojito
£2.20/750ml
Freshly squeezed pasteurised lemon and lime juice with mint flavour and sugar.
Pina Colada
£2.20/750ml
Coconut milk blended with apple juice and Costa Rican pineapple juice. Finished with freshly squeezed lemon.
No comments yet