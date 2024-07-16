Move over Finest, Specially Selected and Taste the Difference, there’s a new kid on the block. Asda has unveiled its latest premium own-brand range, Exceptional by Asda.

“The launch of our new premium brand, Exceptional, marks an exciting time for Asda’s own-brand offering,” said Asda VP commercial strategy for own brand, Sam Dickson. “We’ve developed a range which offers customers something they’ll feel really proud to put on the dinner table – these products ooze quality and celebrate the very best of own brand, with taste at their heart.”

The new brand features over 500 products rolling out across various categories in the coming months, with the first few waves out now, featuring over 60 chilled dishes including Whipped Feta Dip, Pork & Pancetta Rolls, Chaat Masala Potato Salad and Greek Double Stuffed Halkidiki Olives