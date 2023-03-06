Lidl has announced another pay rise for store staff.

Outside the M25, from £10.90 to £11, effective from this month. It’s the third rise for Lidl store workers in 18 months, and makes the discounter the joint top-paying supermarket nationally alongside Aldi and Sainsbury’s, which also pay £11 an hour.

However, hourly-paid Asda workers have two rises on the way this year: the current national rate of £10.10 will rise to £11 from 2 April and £11.11 from 2 July.

Inside the M25, Lidl’s rate is unchanged at £11.95 an hour, putting it behind Aldi, which currently pays £12.45 an hour in London.

The rise at Lidl is part of a £13m investment in increasing pay this month which also covers salaried roles.

Lidl had last bumped up wages for hourly paid staff in September of last year.

It comes alongside a shuffling of Lidl GB’s c-suite executives.