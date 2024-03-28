Brewer Adnams has promoted its chief financial officer Jenny Hanlon to the role of CEO.

She will succeed Andy Wood in the role following the company’s annual general meeting in June. Wood would remain employed in a consultancy capacity until his retirement next year, Adnams said.

Hanlon – the first female CEO in Adnams’ 150-year history – joined the brewer in 2020 from insurance firm Global Risk Partners, where she was deputy group CFO. Prior to this, she held senior finance roles for Greene King, Barclays, Willis and Iprism.

She began her career as an accountant at Ernst & Young.

Her appointment comes at an uncertain time for Suffolk-based Adnams. Last month, the business confirmed it had appointed financial advisors to help it explore funding options.

It is understood to be mulling over several options to raise cash, including the injection of new capital or the sale of some of its freehold pub assets.

Losses at Adnams widened in the first six months of last year – to £2.4m – while revenues were flat at around £30m.

Hanlon, however, said it was “a hugely exciting time to be taking the reins” at the brewer.

The Adnams brand was “cherished and championed… in its heartland of the east of England, across the wider UK and throughout dozens of countries around the world”, she said.

“Looking ahead, what’s important is that we keep evolving and keep innovating… while continuing to support our customers, communities and colleagues with the same values and commitments which have served us so well,” she added.

Adnams chairman Jonathan Adnams said Hanlon was “the ideal candidate… both in stabilising our financial footing but also capitalising on Adnams’ unique strengths”.

Earlier this week, the brewer revealed refreshed branding across its draught and small-pack range of beers.

The new branding is set to roll out across Adnams’ Broadside and Ghost Ship ales in the major mults from next week, followed by the rest of its range throughout April and May.