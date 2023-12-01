Warp Snacks has appointed fmcg veteran Alex Brittain as CEO.

Brittain, who was most recently president of the consumer division at food tech startup Perfect Day, joined the Proper Snacks and Eat Real owner yesterday (30 November).

Brittain comes with over 20 years’ industry experience. He started his career at Mars in 2002, where he spent nine years that culminated in a position as marketing director for its sharing portfolio.

Brittain then spent five years at Tesco – first as category director, then as marketing director.

In 2017, he joined PepsiCo, where he spent four years as vice president general manager for Walkers Snacks.

Brittain then joined Perfect Day as international senior VP in 2021, stepping up to become president of the consumer division last year.

As CEO of Warp Snacks, Brittain will lead Proper’s charge into mainstream healthy snacking, while cementing Eat Real’s position as the “go-to snack” in the free-from aisles, said the manufacturer. He will also work closely with Proper founder Cassandra Stavrou.

As a board member of Warp Snacks, Stavrou will remain in a key operational role, driving innovation and growth for Proper and Eat Real.

The partnership was “an ideal match of category-leading industry experience with the entrepreneurial mindset that defines the company’s continued success”, said Warp Snacks.

Stavrou said Brittain was “a rare find – an industry powerhouse with a challenger mindset that is crucial for our continued success”.

Brittain said: “I’ve admired Proper and what Cassandra has built for years. I’m here to ignite the challenger mentality that is already stitched into both brands.”

Brittain replaces Chris Schulze-Melander, who stepped down as CEO in November.