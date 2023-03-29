BrewDog has appointed Chris Fielden as its first chief supply chain officer.

In the newly created role, Fielden will be responsible for all aspects of sourcing, production, packaging and distribution for BrewDog beers and spirits.

He will join the business in mid-May, leaving his current role as supply chain director for Warp Snacks, the home of Eat Real and Proper.

Fielden is an fmcg veteran with almost two decades’ experience in the industry.

He previously spent six years at Innocent, where he was responsible for establishing the business’s sustainable purpose-built factory in the Netherlands – dubbed ‘The Blender’ – as group supply chain director.

Prior to Innocent, Fielden spent just under a decade at PepsiCo, where he held various roles across finance, project management and contract manufacturing.

Most notably, Fielden ran PepsiCo’s juice business in Europe for 18 months as head of contract manufacturing.

“I am very excited about joining BrewDog,” said Fielden.

“It’s a company that wants to do business the right way and that’s really important to me. I love the product and I love the company’s ‘people, planet, beer’ ethos.”

BrewDog CEO James Watt added: “We’re really lucky to have someone of Chris’s calibre and experience join us.

“This is a new role, reflecting the ambitions we have for the future.”

It comes after the controversial brewer entered a joint venture with Budweiser in February to brew its beers in China.