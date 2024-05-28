Brewgooder has appointed former Molson Coors chief commercial & strategy officer Andy Cray to be its new managing director.

Cray, who has been a non-executive director at Brewgooder since early 2023, has stepped into the position vacated by Damon Swarbrick.

Swarbrick, who joined Brewgooder in early 2021, had left Brewgooder to “take up a new opportunity in the drinks industry”, founder Alan Mahon said.

He had “played a critical role in unlocking the potential in the Brewgooder brand”, Mahon added.

“During his three years with the business, we’ve enjoyed a sustained period of transformational growth, achieved during one of the most challenging times for our industry,” he said. “His hard work and energy from month one to his last day in post has laid the foundations for long-term success. I wish him nothing but success in his new role.”

On the appointment of Cray, Mahon said: “Andy has more than 20 years of experience at all levels of the beer industry, spanning roles including marketing director (UK&I), sales managing director (global licensed) and chief commercial & strategy officer (EMEA and APAC) for the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“I relish this opportunity to continue to work with and learn from Andy even more closely to fulfil the impact potential of the company.”

Brewgooder – stocked with Asda, Waitrose, Tesco and Co-op – donates a portion of profits from the sale of its beers to clean water projects in Africa. It has grown sales by 73.4%, to £4.1m over the past year [NIQ 52 w/e 20 April].