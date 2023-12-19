C&C Group has hired Andrew Andrea to be its new chief financial officer.

Andrea would join as CFO and executive director at the start of March 2024, the Bulmers owner said. Current executive director Ralph Findlay would revert back to non-executive chair after a short transition period, it added.

Andrea joins C&C Group having quit pub group Marston’s in November.

He first joined the Wolverhamptoon-headquartered company in 2002, before being appointed to its board as finance director in 2009.

Over the course of more than two decades he held roles including CFO and corporate development officer.

He was appointed CEO in October 2021.

Before joining Marston’s, Andrea worked at Guinness Brewing Worldwide and Bass Brewers.

“Andrew brings a rare depth of experience within our industry to C&C and we are delighted to welcome him to the business,” said C&C Group CEO Patrick McMahon. “We continue to focus on building C&C as the premium drinks and distribution business in the UK and Irish markets.

“Andrew will bring invaluable expertise and insight to our team and help deliver on that ambition.”

Andrea added: “C&C is a business that I know and have admired throughout my career in the industry.

“The group’s combination of iconic brands and market-leading distribution capability is unique and I look forward to bringing my expertise and working with the entire C&C team to support the growth of the business in the years ahead.”

Andrea’s appointment comes as the Tennent’s brand owner continues to grapple with the fallout resulting from a botched software upgrade earlier this year.

Disruption to C&C’s Matthew Clark and Bibendum wholesale distribution caused its operating profits to slide €30.5m in the six months to 31 August.

David Forde stepped down as CEO at the Dublin-headquartered drinks supplier in May as a result of the disruption.