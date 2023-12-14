Some 800 union employees across Unite and GMB have accepted an improved pay offer from Scotch whisky distiller Chivas Brothers.

The two-year deal would consist of a 6.4% pay increase effective from 1 July 2023 along with a one-off £500 payment, Unite said. In year two (from July 2024), pay would rise in line with the average inflation over the course of the last 12 months.

The pay dispute was “now over”, Unite added.

Unite industrial officer Andy Brown said: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership. The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership, bringing the dispute to an end.”

Around 500 members from Unite and 300 from GMB had been due to strike this week after rejecting a 6.4% pay offer from the scotch whisky producer in October.

However, strike action was suspended whilst unions considered fresh terms from Chivas Brothers.

GMB confirmed to The Grocer its workers had also agreed to the improved offer.

In total, Chivas employs around 1,500 workers in Scotland. The company produces scotch whisky brands including Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet.

It is a subsidiary of French multinational drinks giant Pernod Ricard.

The Grocer has also approached Chivas Brothers for comment.