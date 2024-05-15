Functional mushroom brand Dirtea has hired former Huel COO Grant Coetzee to be its new CEO.

The brand – which produces a range of mushroom powders, coffees and teas in powder form – said Coetzee would work with founders Simon and Andrew Salter on “scaling the business, catalysing global growth, fostering innovation” and steer the brand “towards even greater heights”.

Coetzee, it said, was instrumental in helping scale Huel’s business 16-fold, growing revenues from £9m to £144m over a five-year period between 2017 and 2022.

He left Huel in September 2022 and – following an eight-month career break – spent four months as COO of frozen and chilled food manufacturer JDM Food Group between June and September 2023.

“I am delighted to join Dirtea, a mission-led rocket ship, aimed at enhancing the world’s global wellbeing through the power of mushrooms,” Coetzee said. “I have a passion for overall health and fitness, aiming to improve life quality for people. Dirtea is a fantastic gateway for people to do that, using the functional properties of mushrooms to transform lives.”

Andrew Salter, co-founder and CMO of Dirtea added: “Grant is an exceptional leader and a veteran executive in driving growth, and we’re excited to welcome him to Dirtea during a period of remarkable expansion for our business.

“As the demand for functional mushrooms continues to grow globally, Grant’s proven track record positions him perfectly to propel the Dirtea brand whilst enhancing our connections with our loyal community.”

Founded in 2021, Dirtea products are sold with retailers including Boots, Selfridges, Planet Organic, Ocado, Daylesford Farm and Holland & Barrett.