Jamie Oliver’s Good School Food Awards (GSFA) have recognised eight schools nationwide for their effort bringing outstanding food to pupils.

The awards, now in their second year, celebrate every aspect involved in making school food, from catering teams to canteen spaces, educational programmes, and school leaders who foster great school practices.

The GSFA have eight categories: food educator of the year, rising star, sustainability star, kindness and community, catering team champions, food for fuel, school leader food hero, and youth activist of the year.

“At Jamie Oliver, we are in this for the long haul,” Alison Corfield, head of sustainability at the Jamie Oliver Group, told the Grocer. “We want the GSFA to become a central moment on the British calendar, where we can stop and actively celebrate a system that is vital in our community and we should be most proud of.”

Jamie Oliver said in his mission statement: “In 2024, we wanted to build on the incredible momentum the first awards created. We received thousands of nominations, and reached an amazing 91.5 million people through the media and our social channels.

“We heard so many brilliant, positive stories from schools across the country of those going above and beyond to make sure our kids – the future of our country – get the start they deserve.”

Miss Hackett, who won school leader food hero this year, said her victory was the result of a five-year journey since the school opened in 2019.

“We work together collaboratively with the governors, staff, parents and children to achieve our success in educating children about growing and eating healthily, and creating a wonderful environment meant for all,” she said.

“We hope our achievements show how, when communities and schools work together, opportunities can be provided for all children to have these wonderful environments centred around food.”

GSFA 2024 winners

Food educator of the year: Michelle Woodard, King Edmund School, Essex

The One Show’s rising star: Chef Russ and team, Pokesdown Community Primary School, Bournemouth

Sustainability star: Sixth Form Hub, North Ridge High School, Manchester

Heart’s kindness and community: Naomi Parkinson, Ingol Community Primary School, Preston

The Sun’s catering team champions: Chef Hugo and team, Reach Academy, London

Food for fuel with Joe Wicks: Jen Craven, Ysgol Trefonnen Primary, Wales

School leader food hero: Miss Hackett, New Lubbesthorpe Primary School, Leicestershire

Youth activist of the year: Madie Toplass, Thistley Hough Academy, Stoke-on-Trent