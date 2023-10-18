Scottish grocer Greens Retail has hired Mike Leonard as its new interim head of retail.

Starting in the newly created role this week, Leonard brings a wealth of industry experience to the business, including his most recent position as head of retail at fellow Scottish convenience chain Eddy’s Food Station.

Prior to that, he was sales director at CJ Lang and head of symbol retail at United Wholesale Scotland.

“I am very excited to be joining Greens Retail in a period of tremendous growth, with many exciting opportunities on the horizon,” said Leonard. “I’m looking forward to working with suppliers and colleagues from across the Greens network to grow the business further.”

Greens Retail MD Harris Aslam added: “I am thrilled to welcome Mike into the Greens family. His breadth of knowledge and experience in this sector will give us a huge advantage as we continue to expand the Greens portfolio, and venture into new services such as home delivery.”

Currently operating 21 stores in Scotland, Greens Retail has committed to opening a further 20 stores spanning Scotland as well as entering the market in England for the first time next year.