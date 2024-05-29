The Hain Celestial Group has promoted Chris Jenkins to global head of impact.

In the role, Jenkins will oversee Hain’s global impact strategy, which prioritises building purpose-driven brands across its portfolio, while championing other sustainability and wellbeing initiatives.

Jenkins has led impact for Ella’s Kitchen for more than a decade. He joined the brand as sustainability executive in 2011, two years before it was acquired by Hain Celestial.

During his tenure, he spearheaded the brand’s climate action strategy, oversaw its B Corp certification since 2016 and led the brand’s advocacy work on childhood poverty and biodiversity.

“We are thrilled to appoint Chris to global head of impact as an important next step in our journey to build purpose-driven, better-for-you brands that have a positive impact on people and planet,” said Hain Celestial chief legal and corporate affairs officer Kristy Meringolo.

“With Chris’ successful track record advancing purpose and ESG work for Ella’s Kitchen, he will no doubt bring strong leadership and innovative thinking to advance our global strategy and drive greater impact across our brands and end-to-end value chain.”

Jenkins said he was “pleased to have been trusted to build on the brilliant impact work already delivered by my colleagues at Hain Celestial over the years”.

“We have a strong base to build on,” he added.

It comes after Hain unveiled its ‘Reimagined’ plan in September 2023 as it looked to simplify operations, pivot sales to growth and encourage long-term profitability.