Plant-based dip brand Holy Moly has appointed Peter Oden as managing director.

An fmcg industry veteran, Oden was commercial director of posh ingredients supplier Belazu for eight years.

Belazu’s retail sales increased sixfold under his stewardship, according to Holy Moly.

Oden has also held several senior commercial and sales roles for the likes of Bounce, Monster Energy and Innocent over his 25-year career.

He is currently non-executive director of both peanut butter brand Manilife and CBD drinks supplier Intune.

As MD, Oden will help “drive expansion” of the Holy Moly brand, which claims to have trebled its distribution in the first quarter of 2023.

Over the past six months, it has tripled its range in Sainsbury’s – from three to nine SKUs – and expanded listings in Asda, Morrisons and the Co-op.

These new listings are brought Holy Moly “on track to reach turnover of retail sales of £16m by 2024”, the brand claimed, with distribution across 3,295 stores in the UK by May 2023.

“The extension of listings is real validation that our natural, low waste and long shelf-life ethos is really striking a chord with retailers and consumers alike,” said Holy Moly co-founder Tom Walker.

“Peter joins at a time when we can really accelerate our growth, and he has exceptional experience in this area,” he added.