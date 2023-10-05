Home Bargains has launched a new buyer development programme, including an 18-month Level 4 apprenticeship in buying and merchandising.

Successful applicants will be mentored by a category manager and work alongside senior buyers at the retailer’s head office in Liverpool.

Home Bargains has 600 stores across the country, having boosted its estate with an extra 21 sites earlier this year by acquiring the smaller discount chain Quality Save.

Recent range innovations from the retailer have included rolling out in-store bakeries to over 60 stores.

The variety discounter is advertising now for the buyer development programme’s first intake, to begin from January and May 2024, with a closing date of 22 October.

Candidates should have Level 2 Functional Skills in English, Maths and ICT, or GCSE grade C or equivalent. However, subject to an initial assessment, candidates without the qualifications can be provided functional skills training as part of the apprenticeship programme.

“As we continue with our growth plans it is important we consider developing talent to support this growth,” said a Home Bargains spokeswoman.

“We are excited to offer this development scheme, a first for us, and we look forward to learning alongside the successful candidates and developing this programme further as a route to a Home Bargains career.

“We have had a significant amount of interest both internally and externally in this programme already. We are excited to see where this goes and supports our growth.”

A Home Bargains post on LinkedIn said: “We are launching our brand-new buyer development programme. If you have a passion for product and an interest in joining the fast-paced world of commercial buying, then look no further as this is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your buying career and join one of the UK’s fastest-growing retailers.”

More details can be found on Home Bargains’ website.