Kellanova has appointed Marcella Kain as senior sales director.

Kain joined the business today (4 March) from her previous role as managing director at Meridian Foods.

An fmcg industry veteran, Kain has two decades’ experience across branded and own label. She has held senior roles across a variety of fmcg companies from listed to privately owned enterprises.

Kain has served in group operations and UK commercial director roles at Nichols, as commercial controller at juice manufacturer Refresco and as business unit controller at ice cream company Froneri.

She started her career on the graduate scheme at Northern Foods.

Kain’s appointment comes six months into Kellanova’s strategy to become a snacks-led company, with her arrival tipped to help it deliver against its growth ambitions in the UK.

“Kellanova may be built on the 100-plus years’ legacy of the Kellogg Company, but we are most definitely charting a new course – one where cereal remains important to us but where most of our future growth lies with snacking”, said Kellanova UK & Ireland MD Chris Silcock.

“That’s why I’m privileged to be able to welcome Marcella to the team. Not only does she bring significant commercial and fmcg experience, but she brings it from a range of categories and business sizes with different ownership structures.”

Kain said she was “absolutely delighted to be joining Chris and his leadership team at this very exciting juncture in the Kellanova journey”.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed by the culture and people I’ve met so far and I’m really looking forward to building on the company’s fantastic success to date whilst we create a future that the heritage of this business can be truly proud of.”