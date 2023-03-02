Kellogg’s has reached its goal of having 50:50 male and female representation at manager level and above in the UK.

This achievement comes three years ahead of schedule; the goal was initially set for the end of 2025.

“We are so proud to have reached our target as a result of our intentional focus on gender parity,” said Kellogg’s UK MD Chris Silcock.

“I believe we have created an environment and a culture where our female leaders not only belong but are shaping the future of the business.

“We have built a pipeline of initiatives to ensure this isn’t just a moment, but a movement for our business and the benefits of making this progress are clear to us.”

Kellogg’s is a member of the LEAD Network (Leading Executives Advancing Diversity). Its Europe president David Lawlor signed the LEAD CEO Pledge in 2019 to support its commitment to gender parity and to help drive inclusion in the European retail and consumer goods industry.

Kellogg’s UK HR director Melanie Bowes said: “Equity, diversity and inclusion are part of our culture and purpose, where everyone has a place at the table.

“To have reached our 50:50 goal ahead of schedule is a testament to the work our teams have been doing to prioritise gender equality in the workplace.

“Our continued partnership with the LEAD Network remains as important as ever, to ensure we continue moving in the right direction.”

LEAD Network CEO Allyson Zimmermann added: “Employers like Kellogg are a strong example of what commitment to making gender inequality a thing of the past looks like.”

“Since signing the pledge in 2019, Kellogg has been an engaged partner and its results show what can be achieved with focus, investment, and dedication. We call on all employers to be bolder, braver, and faster in achieving the gender parity goal.”

It comes as the European Kellogg Company is preparing to launch its new employer brand this year.

The brand will spotlight “the faces and voices of Kellogg employees” and bring to life “the opportunities and high-performance culture which exists at the cereal and snacks company”, it said.