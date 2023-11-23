KFC UK & Ireland has boosted its marketing team by promoting Kate Wall to the role of marketing director.

Wall is currently the brand’s strategy and innovation manager, but will step into her new role on 1 December. She’ll report into new chief marketing officer, Monica Pool, who has returned to the business after a three-year spell at Taco Bell.

Wall will take responsibility for all of the KFC brand’s consumer facing elements. Her team will work closely with teams across the wider business including brand, media, consumer and marketing operations to set the strategic direction of the fried chicken giant’s brand messaging.

She initially joined KFC in 2019 as head of advertising, retail and e-commerce after eight years in e-commerce and commercial marketing roles at Mondelez. During that time she was credited for her role in repositioning the Cadbury Dairy Milk brand.

That experience saw her take over as strategy and innovation director at KFC in 2021, during which she led the development of a three-year innovation pipeline that has led to products including The Stuffing Stacker Burger and the Irish Chicken Fillet Roll Mór. She is also credited with remastering the chain’s fries.

Her “exceptional skills” as a commercial marketer would bolster KFC’s focus on driving sales transactions and growth, KFC UK said.

“Kate’s promotion to marketing director is a testament to her authentic leadership and ability to motivate teams through her infectious energy and incredible commercial acumen,” said Pool.

“We’re excited for this next chapter for our marketing team with Kate pushing boundaries, and unleashing unparalleled experiences that will not just connect but captivate our customers like never before.”

Wall said she was honoured to be promoted into what she described as her “dream job”.

“I am deeply passionate about this brand and am excited to push this amazing business forward; ensuring KFC is rooted at the heart of British and Irish culture, through driving relevance, building on our successes, and bringing new experiences to our loyal fans and new customers alike.

“We have the most brilliant team of marketers – full of bold creativity and explosive insights – alongside dedicated agency partners, and I am confident that together, we will launch our much-loved brand into its defining next chapter,” Wall added.